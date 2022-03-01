Aaron Lowman has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for March.
He is a senior at ICTC in the graphics and electronic media program and attends Penns Manor High School.
Aaron is the son of Tim and Lisa Lowman, of Penn Run.
Aaron has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years at ICTC. He has served in a variety of leadership positions in the graphics program.
Currently, he is the AM class president. Additionally, Aaron has participated in the “It’s A Wonderful Life” parade for the past three years as well as assisting the ICTC staff with tours and shadowing for future ICTC students.
At Penns Manor, Aaron has been a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the Varsity Club since 2019.
He enjoys running and has been a member of the cross-country team as well as the track and field team for the past several years.
Upon graduation, Aaron plans to attend IUP and major in geology with a minor in art.
He plans to become an entrepreneur and use his graphics skills to earn money as a way to pay for his education.
He is going to use the skills he has learned at ICTC in graphics and electronic media to either attend college or join the workforce