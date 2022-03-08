The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Aaron Worst as a student of the month for March 2022.
Aaron is the son of Jeffery Worst, of Apollo, and Susan Worst, of Spring Church.
His activities include marching band, musical, track, cross country, band and jazz band.
He is a member of the National Honor Society.
Aaron was involved with sign installation for the Apollo mural and is involved in Stop Hunger Now.
He is also currently renovating the front sign at Apollo-Ridge High School.
His plans are to enlist in the U.S. Army.