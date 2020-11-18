Fox’s Pizza of NuMine recently named Abigail Oesterling as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for October.
Abigail is the daughter of Malinda and Matthew Oesterling, of Elderton.
She plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She is a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is president of Yearbook Club.
Outside of school Abigail attends Franklin Union Baptist Church and works at Smith Bus Company.
Her plans are to attend Seton Hill University to major in nursing and play volleyball.