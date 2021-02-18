The Apollo Area Lions Club has announced Adeline Baustert as a student of the month for February 2021.
Adeline is the daughter of Bill and Dennielle Baustert, of Apollo.
She is co-captain of the soccer team and serves as class representative. She is also a member of the softball team, the LEO Club, S.A.D.D. Club, the prom committee and participates in battle of the classes.
Her awards include varsity letters in soccer and softball, an academic excellence award and she’s been named to the honor and high honor rolls.
Adeline volunteers her time with the LEO Club, helping with the Halloween dance, Christmas in the Grove, Halloween in the Plaza, the Learning Festival, spaghetti dinners and Science Olympiad. She has also volunteered at fish fries, soccer mini camp, back to school bash, back to school carnival, food bank, hunter’s breakfast, clean-up day, Santa drive through, Trunk-or-Treat and the haunted hayride. In addition, she volunteers as a reader to elementary students and as a referee at KASL.
Her plans are to attend Penn State University in Altoona to major in human development and family studies while continuing her soccer career at the collegiate level.