Alaina Grondin was recently named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for April.
She is a senior at ICTC in the Information Technology Services program and attends Penns Manor High School.
Alaina is the daughter of Kim Winters, of Indiana.
Alaina has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years at ICTC.
At Penns Manor, Alaina has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years. She has been a member of the Varsity Club since 2019; she enjoys running and has been a member of the Cross Country team since 2019, as well as the Track and Field team since 2018. In addition to being a student and athlete, Alaina is currently employed at Luigi’s Ristorante in Clymer.
Upon graduation, Alaina is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC in Information Technology Services to enter the workforce.