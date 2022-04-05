The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Alani Williams as a Student of the Month for April 2022.
Alani is the daughter of Craig and Missi Williams, of Apollo.
Her activities include S.A.D.D. Club, Drama Club, LEO Club, student council, Spanish Club, Viking Closet, volleyball and the Allegheny Volleyball Club.
She has been named to the honor roll and volunteers her time with Cards for Veterans, Habitat for Humanity, the food bank and the Veterans Day dinner.
Her plans are to attend Clarion University to major in early childhood and special education.