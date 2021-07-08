Alex Holuta was named the 763rd Boy of the Month at the July meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club. He is the 17-year-old son of Chris and Luci Holuta, of Indiana, and will be a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School in the fall. Alex attends St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
He is a member of the high school golf team. His school activities include Key Club Executive Board, FBLA, Leadership Seminar and he is a member of the National Honor Society. He enjoys golfing and tutoring.
Alex’s hobbies include repairing and restoring golf clubs. His favorite television shows are “The West Wing” and “Friends.” Alex enjoys reading autobiographies and history and his favorite subjects in school are math and business classes.
He plans to attend a four-year college and major in finance.