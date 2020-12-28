Alex Kirkland has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for January.
He is a senior at ICTC in the carpentry program and attends Blairsville High School.
Alex resides with his parents, Jeff and Kathie Kirkland, in Blairsville.
For five years Alex has been involved in Remembering Adam, a program pledging to be drug free. He is the current carpentry president for the 2020-21 school year.
Alex has worked for a private contractor for three years in the construction field. He has also experienced one year of masonry instruction at ICTC.
Upon graduation, Alex plans to enter the work force either to start his own business or work in the Carpenters Union.