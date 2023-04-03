The Homer City Kiwanis Club recently named Alexandra Schmidt as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for March.
Alexandra is the daughter of Lisa and Michael Schmidt, of Homer City.
Her high school activities include, band, chorus, musical, Envirothon and Enviroquest, Spanish Club, Eco Club, Book Club, Quiz Bowl, Chess Club and SADD. She is also a member of the varsity volleyball and track and field teams, as well as the Heritage Science Team.
Alexandra is the president of FCA, the senior class secretary and is the National Honor Society treasurer. She has been named to the high honor roll and is a Summa Scholar.
Her plans are to attend IUP majoring in biology and minoring in forensic science.
