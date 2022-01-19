The Homer City Kiwanis Club recently announced Alysa “Ally” George as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for January.
Ally is the daughter of Sue Bernd and Carl George, of Indiana.
Her high school activities include Spanish Club, Friends of Rachel Club, book club and morning announcements. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is the editor of the high school newspaper.
Ally’s plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in early education/special education.