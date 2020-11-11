The Apollo Area Lions Club recently named Amber Earnest as a Student of the Month for November. She is the daughter of Donald and Mary Earnest, of Spring Church.
Amber is a member of the softball team, the LEO Club Leadership Committee, FPS and the S.A.D.D. Club. She also participates in Quiz Bowl and Math League.
She has been named to the high honor roll and is part of the National Honor Society, the College Board National Recognition Program and has won the PJAS States 1st Award, 2018-19.
She volunteers her time with the Norwin Christian Church Abide Group, the Lion’s Club and LEO Club-related community service activities. She also takes part in the veterans dinner and the Apollo Halloween Festival.
Her plans are to attend a four-year university and major in computer engineering.