Amber McConnell, of Blairsville High School, was selected as the October Kiwanis Student of the Month.
She is the daughter of Bernie and Lynn Ann McConnell, of Blairsville.
Amber has been accepted to and will be attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
She is in National Honor Society, FBLA, Remembering Adam and Best Buddies.
Amber plays volleyball. She is a member of the Black Lick Valley 4-H Club and she feels that community service is an integral part of her life.
She volunteers for her church at special dinners and helps in various special needs programs.