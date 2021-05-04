During the 2019-20 school year, the Blairsville Rotary Club reached out to the faculty at Blairsville High School in order to sponsor a student of the month recognition.
Faculty can nominate a ninth through 12th-grader for this honor, and teachers then vote on the nominations. The student should uphold the Rotary Club’s mission of “providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through (our) fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.”
This April, the faculty selected sophomore Amy Wang.
Although only in the 10th grade, Amy has taken AP and College in High School classes in history and math. She maintains distinguished honor roll status and has been on the Quiz Bowl and Envirothon teams.
She is a member of Remembering Adam and student council. In addition, she serves as a class officer.