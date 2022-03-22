Andrew Baker was recently named the Indiana Kiwanis Club Senior of the Month for March at River Valley High School.
Andrew is involved in Remembering Adam and is on the varsity baseball and basketball teams at school.
In the summer, he works at a construction job and he also volunteers at his church. Andrew plans on attending the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in civil engineering.
The Indiana Kiwanis Club sponsors the Student of the Month at the school and will recognize two students in May with scholarships.