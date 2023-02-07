The Apollo Area Lions Club has announced Anna Sodowsky as a Student of the Month for January 2023.
Anna is the daughter of Wayne and Kathryn Sodowsky, of Apollo.
Her high school activities include musical, track and field, volleyball, student council, LEO Club, math league, quiz bowl, envirothon and chorus.
She has received a varsity letter in volleyball and track and field. In addition, she has received the Presidential Education Award and has made the honor roll.
Anna volunteers her time at the Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church VBS, First Food and Friends and helps with the Veteran’s Day holiday cards and Life Skills.
Her plans are to attend Slippery Rock University for a doctorate degree in occupational therapy and to enlist in the National Guard.
