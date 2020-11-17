Arianna Ash has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for October 2020.
She is a senior at ICTC in the graphics and electronic media program and attends Homer-Center High School.
Arianna resides with her parents, Stacie and Thomas Ash, of Homer City.
Throughout her time at ICTC, Arianna has been a SkillsUSA member and participated in The Challenge Program.
She has volunteered her time for the ICTC Zombie Run and Downtown Indiana’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” Parade.
Arianna has been in the National Honor Society throughout high school. She was also involved in the Indiana County Ready Program.
She received a certificate in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop. Arianna is Indiana County Ready certified.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend a 2- to 4-year college for art.