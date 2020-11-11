The Apollo Area Lions Club recently announced Ashley Dunmire as a Student of the Month for November.
She is the daughter of Josh and Bobbi Jo Dunmire, of Spring Church.
Ashley is a member of the LEO Club, student council, S.A.D.D. Club and Drama Club. She has also been the lead in the school musical and has participated in county chorus, district chorus and regional chorus.
Her awards include being named to the honor roll and the National Honor Society and receiving the Academic Excellence award.
Ashley volunteers her time at the Wildlife Leadership Academy, HOBY Leadership Seminar and with youth group.
Her plans are to attend Thiel College on an academic scholarship for conservation biology and minor in education.