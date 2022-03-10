The Junior Women’s Civic Club recently selected Ashlyn Winslow as a Student of the Month for February.
She is the daughter of Rachel and Bob Winslow, of Indiana.
She is a member of Future Business Leaders of America and Key Club.
Ashlyn has been named an AP Scholar, a Youth Leadership Summit scholar, Hispanic Scholarship Fund scholar and received the Pennsylvania Merit Award for her SAT score.
She is a four-time state qualifier for FBLA, where she received three first-place awards and one second-place award. She is president of Cancer Kids First Indiana, a nonprofit she founded her junior year, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She has played varsity softball for the past three years, and is in her last high school season now. In addition, she has played on various travel teams since she was 11 and has been nominated team captain by her coaches and fellow teammates for the past five years.
In addition to founding Cancer Kids First Indiana, which has raised more than $6,800 so far, she participates in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and enjoys crafting and painting, lifting, working out, cooking and has a part-time job at Burger King.
Ashlyn would love to attend either USC or Stanford, and major in civil engineering with a focus on structural engineering. There are lots of civil engineering opportunities in California, and she hopes to continue living in that area.
Travel is also something she sees in her future and may try to integrate that into her career.