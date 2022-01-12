The Homer City Kiwanis Club announced Ayannah Elliott was the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for December.
She is the daughter of Clarence and Catherine Elliott, of Homer City.
Her school activities include: varsity basketball, varsity track, varsity cross country, school newspaper, Friends of Rachel, book club and eco club.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and is the class historian. She has also been named a Summa Scholar.
Her plans are to attend Seton Hill University and major in pre-law.