At the February meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Ben Nettleton was selected as the 770th Boy of the Month. Ben, 18, is the son of Matthew and Natalie Nettleton, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
He attends St. Thomas More Church in Indiana. Ben has participated in Summer’s Best Two Weeks and he volunteered at Holy Apostle’s Soup Kitchen in New York City.
He is a member of the hockey and lacrosse teams in school, where he serves as captain of both teams. Ben is an assistant coach in the Indiana Youth Hockey Association and he is a Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Ambassador. In school, he is also a member of student government.
Ben’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, skiing, painting and traveling. His favorite television shows are “Community” and “Yellowstone.” Ben’s favorite book is “The Ride of A Lifetime,” by Robert Iger. His favorite subjects in school are science and writing.
Ben plans to attend either Arizona State University or University of Central Florida to obtain a nursing degree.