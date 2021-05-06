Benjamin Johnson has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for May 2021.
He is a senior at ICTC in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program and attends Saltsburg High School.
Benjamin resides with his parents, Lori and Jeffrey Johnson, in Clarksburg.
During his time at ICTC, Benjamin has been the 2020 HVAC class president, three-year member of Skills USA, two-year participant in Skills USA Leadership Conference and Skills USA team building competition, and a three-year member of the Home Builders Association.
Benjamin has worked for Shirley’s Heating and Air Conditioning. He has certification in EPA 608 and Gastite.
Upon graduation, Benjamin plans to enter back into the workforce and become a certified installer.