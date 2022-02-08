The Apollo Area Lions Club announced Benjamin Smoyer as Student of the Month for February 2022.
Benjamin is the son of Jon and Jody Smoyer, of Vandergrift.
His school activities include varsity baseball, student council, Drama Club and quiz bowl. He also serves as senior class treasurer.
Benjamin’s honors include the high honor roll and the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, he dedicates his time to youth group and working part time at McDonald’s.
His plans are to attend Waynesburg University to major in secondary education and to obtain a master’s degree in social studies education.