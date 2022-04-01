Bernadette Batuncang, of Indiana, was named the Junior Women’s Civic Club Student of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Jacintha Ignacimuthu.
In school, she is a member of orchestra, marching band, sailing, SGA, ambassadors and French, Drama and Aviation clubs. She is also the senior representative.
Bernadette has earned the NAACP Presidential Service award, placed second in both the PJAS Science Fair and the APPLES Foreign Language Festival for French 1 listening; is an AP scholar, member of the National Honor Society and is on the high honor roll. She is in the top 1.92 percent of class rank and attended district orchestra.
For sports, she is involved in rifle, swimming, diving and tennis.
She is a St. Thomas More University Parishioner and youth member and participated in GetSTEAM and The Challenge Program.
Bernadette enjoys volunteering, traveling, listening to and playing music, reading, kayaking, learning, camping, inline skating, sudoku and knitting. She also can communicate in four to five languages.
She plans to go to college to earn a neuroscience/biology undergraduate degree and then go to medical school to become a neurosurgeon. She also wants to travel the world and help others through medicine.