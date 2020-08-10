The Indiana Optimist Club selected Brad Petras as its 752nd Boy of the Month for August. Brad is the 18-year-old son of Brian and Andree Petras. He will be a senior at Indiana High School this fall.
Brad is a captain on the wrestling team, where he is a three-year varsity wrestler and was recognized as the 2019-20 Most Outstanding IHS wrestler. He is also a member of the All-American Wrestling Club in Latrobe. Brad also has participated in football and cross country.
In school, Brad’s activities include regional treasurer of FBLA, founder of Computer Science Club, member of Key Club and National Honor Society. Brad has a job at Benjamin’s Restaurant as a dishwasher.
Brad’s hobbies include coding or learning about cybersecurity, exploring with friends and playing multiple pickup sports with friends. His favorite television shows are live sports and “Impractical Jokers.” Brad enjoys reading realistic fiction or science fiction. He would like to attend one of the United States military academies, or attend a four-year college while majoring in a computer-science-related field as he prepares for a career in cybersecurity.