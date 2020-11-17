Bradley McCunn has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for November.
He is a senior at ICTC in the Information Technology Systems program and attends Marion Center High School.
Bradley resides with his parents, Tonya and Bradley McCunn, of Marion Center.
He has been involved in SkillsUSA since 2019. He received first place in internetworking.
He has been the National Technical Honor Society treasurer since 2019. He is also the current Information Technology Systems president.
Bradley is looking forward to a co-op placement starting soon. He is currently working at Innovations of Home.
In his time at Marion Center, Bradley participated in marching band. He was involved in the Engineering Club and has been a Boy Scout of America for six years.
Upon graduation, Bradley plans to attend Penn Highlands Community College to attain a degree in network administration.