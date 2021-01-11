The Indiana Optimist Club selected Branden Kanick as its 757th Boy of the Month for January. Branden, 18, is the son of Bob and Andrea Kanick, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Branden is a member of the high school baseball team. He is a volunteer Little League baseball coach in Indiana and Northern Cambria and is a member of the Super Swing Travel Baseball Team. In school, Branden’s activities include FBLA, National Honor Society and executive board member of the Key Club. He is also part of Leadership Seminar.
Branden’s hobbies include hunting and fishing. His favorite television show is “The Office,” and he enjoys reading sports novels. Branden’s favorite subjects in school are math and business classes. He plans to attend Eberly Business Honors College at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in accounting.