The Indiana Kiwanis Club December Student of the Month at River Valley High School is Brin Gardner.
Brin is involved in volleyball, softball and Remembering Adam at school. She’s also treasurer of the National Honor Society. Outside of school, she participates in AAU volleyball, Share the Joy and community clean up days.
Brin plans on attending Penn State University to study criminal law.
The Indiana Kiwanis Club is proud to sponsor the SOTM and will award scholarships at the end of the school year to two of the SOTM nominees.