Brock Petras was named the Indiana Optimist Club 764th Boy of the Month at the August meeting. He is the 17-year-old son of Brian and Andree Petras, of Indiana, and a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Brock attends Grace United Methodist Church.
He is a member of the soccer and wrestling teams at Indiana Area Senior High School.
He is also a member of FBLA, student government and the Key Club Executive and Leadership Seminar.
Brock is a member of National Honor Society and is also treasurer of the senior class.
In his spare time, he works at the Indiana Country Club in the golf bag room.
Brock’s hobbies include skiing, weightlifting and spending time outside. His favorite television show is “Outer Banks” and he enjoys reading realistic fiction novels.
Brock’s favorite subjects in school are math and business-related electives.
He plans to attend a four-year college and major in finance.