Callan Romance

At the May meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Callan Romance was selected as the 785th Boy of the Month. Callan, 18, is the son of David Romance and Kara Romance, of Indiana. A senior when he was named, Callan recently graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School.

Callan is a member of both St. Thomas More Catholic Church and Indiana Seventh Day Adventist.