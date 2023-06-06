At the May meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Callan Romance was selected as the 785th Boy of the Month. Callan, 18, is the son of David Romance and Kara Romance, of Indiana. A senior when he was named, Callan recently graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School.
Callan is a member of both St. Thomas More Catholic Church and Indiana Seventh Day Adventist.
He participated in Summer’s Best Two Weeks and Young Life.
In school, Callan was a member of the lacrosse team, where he served as co-captain. He was also a member of FBLA and was on the homecoming court this past fall.
Callan has attained high honor roll every quarter during high school.
His hobbies include fishing, golfing, playing basketball with friends and hunting. He works part time at B&L Properties.
His favorite television show is “Criminal Minds” and he enjoys reading literature and sports-related books.
His favorite subject in school was history.
Callan’s plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in safety science.
