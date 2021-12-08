Dakota Rummel has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for December.
She is a senior at the ICTC in the Health Occupations Technology program and attends United High School.
Dakota is the daughter of Bonnie Rummel, of Homer City.
Dakota is currently the 2021-2022 Health Occupations class secretary, and she also has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the last two years.
She is a member of Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) at United High School.
Upon graduation, Dakota is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC in health occupations technology to further her education to become a registered nurse.