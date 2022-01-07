At the January meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Damian Beatty was selected as its 769th Boy of the Month. Damian is the 19-year-old son of Jason Beatty and Alison Orlie, of Indiana. He is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Damian attends Summit Church and takes part in summer camp, winter retreat, youth group and young adults group. He is on the soccer team for the high school and is a member of the Spikeball Club and FCA. Damian works part-time at Valley Dairy and is involved with Indiana Area Young Life.
Damian’s hobbies include listening to Christian artists and watching global pastors’ sermons online. His reading preference is The Bible and his favorite subject in school is mathematics. Damian’s plans are to attend University of Valley Forge to play soccer while majoring in pastoral leadership.