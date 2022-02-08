The Apollo Area Lions Club have named Daniel Dunmire as Student of the Month for February 2022.
Daniel is the son of Josh and Bobbie Jo Dunmire, of Spring Church.
His activities include band, chorus, marching band, jazz band, PMEA District 4 Region Band and Chorus, student council, LEO Club, S.A.D.D. Club, Drama Club, musical, track and field and cross country.
He has been named to the high honor roll and the National Honor Society.
He’s the captain and founding member of the cross country team and is the captain of the track and field team.
Daniel volunteers his time at the Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church with the youth group.
His plans are to attend Seton Hill University to major in music education.