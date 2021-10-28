Members of the Blairsville Monday Music Club recently awarded their 2021 scholarship to Daniel Kukula, a graduate of Blairsville High School. He is the son of Henry and Marilyn Kukula, of Blairsville.
Daniel has shown outstanding achievement in music and consistent participation in both vocal music as well as instrumental music.
He was a member of the ensemble in a school musical beginning in sixth grade and was cast in major roles throughout high school.
He was also very active playing numerous roles at the Footlight Players.
Daniel played trumpet in concert band as well as marching band. He was voted most musical student by his classmates in 2021 and was voted marching band MVP in 11th and 12th grades.
In addition to trumpet, he also plays guitar. He was a Tri-M Music Honors Society member for two years serving as president his second year.
Daniel was selected as a Student of the Month for the Blairsville Monday Music Club in 2016 and 2020. He was the class president all four years of high school, was a student council member for multiple years and was a member of the National Honors Society.
He has been very active in volunteering for events such as blood drives, food drives and the Blairsville Underground Railroad.
Daniel attends the Cook Honors College at IUP and is majoring in regional planning.