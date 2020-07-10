The Indiana Optimist Club selected Daniel Lee as its 748th Boy of the Month in April. Danny is the 18-year-old son of Dan and Cindy Lee.
He is a recent graduate of Indiana High School, where he was a member of the soccer team and marching band.
In school, Danny’s activities include Key Club; IHS Ambassadors; Drama Club, where he served as treasurer; stage manager; and Portfolio Club.
He was the senior class president and volunteered with the Indiana Soccer Boosters.
Danny was on the Shakespeare Team and he is also involved with Boy Scouts, where he has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
His hobbies include painting, hiking, listening to music, trying new foods and hanging out with friends. His favorite subjects in school are art and math.
Danny will be attending Columbia University in the fall and plans to major in architecture or art.