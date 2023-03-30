The Apollo Area Lions Club has announced Delaney Fitzroy as student of the month for February 2023.
Delaney is the daughter of Terry and Tanya Fitzroy, of Apollo.
The Apollo Area Lions Club has announced Delaney Fitzroy as student of the month for February 2023.
Delaney is the daughter of Terry and Tanya Fitzroy, of Apollo.
Her high school activities include basketball, soccer, cheerleading, student council, Leo Club, Ski Club, senior committee and SADD Club.
Delaney has been named to the high honor roll and has lettered in basketball, soccer and cheerleading.
Outside of school, she volunteers her time at the St. James Food Bank, the Kittanning Festival and at basketball youth camp.
Her plans are to serve in the U.S. Air Force.
