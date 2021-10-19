At their October meeting the Indiana Optimist Club selected Dylan Majernik as its 766th Boy of the Month. Dylan is the 18-year-old son of Dan and Alisha Majernik, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Dylan attends Saving Grace Church.
He is a member of the boys’ basketball team at school and is a member of CKF. Dylan works at SGC comic book store and his hobbies include playing video games and being outdoors.
His favorite television shows are “Regular Show” and “Adventure Time.” His favorite subjects in school are math and yoga.
Dylan’s plans are to get an associate’s degree at Rosedale Technical College for HVAC before getting his bachelor’s degree in business management.