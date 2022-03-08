The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Elizabeth Master as a student of the month for March 2022.
Elizabeth is the daughter of William Master and Brenda Valore, of Avonmore.
Her activities include marching band, musical, track and field, drama club, S.A.D.D. Club and Leo Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been named to the honor roll.
She volunteers her time at the Apollo Food Bank and the Apollo-Ridge Life Skills Prom.
Her plans are to attend Penn State University to major in veterinary and biomedical sciences.