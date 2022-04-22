The Homer City Kiwanis Club named Elizabeth Shirley as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for March.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Lori and Todd Shirley, of Homer City.
Her high school activities include cheerleading and track. She has played in marching band, indoor percussion, district, regional and state bands and concert band. Elizabeth is also a member of the ECO Club and Spanish Club. She was named to the National Honor Society and is a Summa Scholar.
Elizabeth plans to attend a four-year college majoring in criminology/pre-law.