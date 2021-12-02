Ella Burkhart was named the River Valley High School Student of the Month for November. She is involved in National Honor Society, Remembering Adam and cheerleading.
Ella also volunteers for her church and for community projects.
She’s had some challenges, but knows “they helped her be the student she is today.”
Ella plans on attending a four-year college to major in photography and digital media.
The Indiana Kiwanis Club is proud to continue the tradition of recognizing the students from River Valley.