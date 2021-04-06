Elliott Weigand was recently named the Apollo Area Lions Club Student of the Month for April.
He is the son of Alan and Megan Weigand, of Apollo.
Elliott participates in soccer and track & field. He was in the high school musical and is a member of student council.
He was named to the high honor roll and National Honor Society.
Elliott has helped with church fish fries, at the food bank and with cemetery cleanup.
He is also a worship leader.
He plans to attend Penn State University and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.