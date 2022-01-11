The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Emma Frain as a Student of the Month for January.
Emma is the daughter of Rich and Tanya Frain, of Apollo.
She is the volleyball and cheerleading captain and serves as the senior class president.
She’s a member of the LEO Club, the S.A.D.D. Club, the student council and is also the editor of the yearbook.
Her awards include the Academic Excellence Award, National Honor Society and high honor roll.
She volunteers her time at blood drives, Habitat for Humanity, Kiski Township fish fries and haunted hay rides.
She is also a junior coach for competitive cheer.
Her plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and major in biochemistry.