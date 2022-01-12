The Apollo Area Lions Club named Emma George as Student of the Month for December 2021.
Emma is the daughter of Patrick and Glenna George, of Spring Church.
She is part of cheerleading, drama club, musical and prom committee. She serves as the LEO Club leadership committee secretary-treasurer and is the S.A.D.D. Club president.
She has received the Academic Excellence award, is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned a varsity cheerleading letter.
Her volunteer activities include 4-H Club and various school activities.
Emma plans to attend a college/university and major in biology to become a genetic counselor.