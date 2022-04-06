Ethan Kutz was recently selected as the 772nd Boy of the Month at the April meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club.
Ethan, 18, is the son of Rick Kutz and Jenna Farabaugh, of Indiana, and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
He is a member of The Summit Church in White Township.
Ethan is a member of the soccer and basketball teams at Indiana Area Senior High School. He was WPIAL all-section in soccer and all-section honorable mention in basketball. In school, Ethan is a member of the Smash Brothers Club and Spikeball Club. Ethan has attained high honor roll all four years of high school.
Ethan’s hobbies include pickup basketball, spikeball, skiing and video games. His favorite television show is “The Mentalist” and he enjoys reading science fiction. Ethan’s favorite subjects in school are math and gym class.
Ethan’s plans are to attend a four-year college for either elementary education or engineering.