The Lions Club of Rural Valley recently named Evan Cessna as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for October. Evan is the son of Andrea and Merle Cessna, of Kittanning.
He is the vice president of the National Honor Society, president of student council, senior class treasurer, president of Drama Club, Student Ambassadors and Tri-M.
He plays volleyball and soccer and has played major roles in every musical that West Shamokin has performed during his time there. Outside of school Evan works at Sheetz and volunteers at R&P Coffee Company.
Evan’s plans are to attend college to become a physician’s assistant.