The Apollo Area Lions Club is proud to announce Felicity Rocco as a student of the month for November 2021.
Felicity is the daughter of Fel and Misty Rocco of Apollo.
She is a sports photographer and editor of the yearbook and newspaper. She is also a member of S.A.D.D. Club, a student council officer and a library student helper.
Felicity was named the homecoming queen and has received the Academic Excellence Award in addition to placing on the high honor roll.
She volunteers with Meals on Wheels.
Her plans are to attend college to major in photography.