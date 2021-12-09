At the December meeting the Indiana Optimist Club, Fox Van Leer was selected as the 768th Boy of the Month. Fox is the 17-year-old son of Jeffrey and Carlie Van Leer, of Indiana, and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Fox participates in football and wrestling at school. He is a member of Future Business Leaders of America and is a senior class representative. Fox also is involved with Cancer Kids First, a pediatric cancer organization.
His hobbies include working out, listening to music, playing video games and reading. His favorite television shows are “Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos.” His favorite subjects in school are English and social studies. He enjoys reading fiction and philosophy.
His plans are to attend a four-year college and study sports management.