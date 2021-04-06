The Lions Club of Rural Valley recently named Gavin Solley as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for February. Gavin is the son of Kenny and Tammy Solley, of Dayton.
He is a member of the soccer, cross country and volleyball teams.
Gavin is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is vice president of the LEO club. His hobbies include hunting, fishing and hanging out with the boys.
He attends Belknap United Church of Christ.
Gavin plans to go to college, get into the chemical field, buy a house with property and start a family.