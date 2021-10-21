The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Greg Klingensmith as their student of the month for October 2021.
Greg is the son of Richard and Catherine Klingensmith, of Apollo.
His school activities include football, track and field, S.A.D.D. Club, senior committee, musical, yearbook, chorus and drama club.
He has been named to the high honor roll and received the Academic Excellence Award. Greg also serves as the student council president.
Outside of school, he serves as a Meals on Wheels driver/passenger and helps to mow grass in Apollo.
His plans are to attend a college or university and major in biology and to attend medical school.
He also plans to continue with athletics and play football.