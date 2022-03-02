Gretta Ratay was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for March.
Gretta is the daughter of Edward and Lana Ratay, of Penn Run. She is a member of the volleyball team.
Gretta serves as the president of SADD and the Varsity Club, vice president of the National Honor Society, secretary of the senior class, and public relations officer for FBLA.
She is also a member of the Musical Club, Spanish Club and Environmental Club.
Gretta plans on continuing her education at the Pennsylvania College of Technology to pursue a career as a surgical technician.