Hailey Warzel was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for March.
Hailey is the daughter of Richard and Erma Warzel, of Strongstown.
She is vice president of the French Club and is a member of the Book Club and National Honor Society. She is also a figure skater and volunteers at S&T Bank Arena in the learn-to-skate program.
Hailey plans on continuing her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in psychology on her road to becoming a clinical psychologist.